OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — Two teenagers suffered serious injuries after Overland Park police say they picked up guns to settle an ongoing argument.

Police responded to the Ridge Apartments near West 102nd Place and Antioch Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the department said officers found a 17-year-old teenager with a gunshot injury at the apartment complex.

Three people in an SUV drove away from the shooting. Officers located the SUV near 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway. They found a second 17-year-old with a gunshot injury inside the vehicle.

Both teenagers are being treated at a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“It’s very unsettling, I can tell you that,” Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said. “I can also tell you that crime has no address. Things that happen in the inner city can also happen out here in the suburbs.”

Police ask parents to talk to their children about what is happening in their lives. They also ask parents to take any guns away from their children if they are not supposed to have them.

Anyone with information about the shooting to call Overland Park police. The shooting remains under investigation.