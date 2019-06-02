Crime

Overnight shooting leaves one person dead

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 10:56 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:57 AM CDT

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) -  An overnight shooting north of Old Town has left one man dead. 

Wichita Police spokesperson, Officer Charley Davidson, tells KSN news that officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of North New York Ave shortly after midnight. 

When they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.  

Police ask if you have any information on this incident they ask that you call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111. 

