Overnight shooting leaves one person dead

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) - An overnight shooting north of Old Town has left one man dead.

Wichita Police spokesperson, Officer Charley Davidson, tells KSN news that officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of North New York Ave shortly after midnight.

When they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police ask if you have any information on this incident they ask that you call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111.

