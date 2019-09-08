Overnight shooting near downtown Wichita sends two men to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday in downtown Wichita.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call near 3rd and Hydraulic, after someone reported hearing six to 10 gunshots in the area.

According to Sgt. Krys Henderson, officers arrived and found 18-19 shell casings in the 400 block of N. Hydraulic, and a “pool of blood” near 3rd and Hydraulic.

Henderson said two victims showed up at separate hospitals following the shooting.

A 20-year-old man is in surgery at Wesley Medical Center for gunshot wounds to his arm and back. Another 20-year-old man is being treated for minor injuries at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Officers are talking to the two victims.

There is no suspect description at this time.

It’s an ongoing investigation, and Wichita police plan to give an update at Monday’s media briefing.

