SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a parent concerned for his child got stabbed Wednesday evening.

The Salina Police Department said some teenagers were at the mall when a 61-year-old man approached them, offered them cigarettes and invited them to his house.

While the teens told mall security, one of them called their dad. The father showed up, confronted the 61-year-old in the parking lot, and told him to stay away from the kids.

Police say the 61-year-old allegedly swung twice at the father. Then police say the father punched the 61-year-old in the face, knocking him down. The suspect got up and ran inside the mall.

The 41-year-old father realized he had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital. Police say the dad had two stab wounds and a punctured lung.

Police found and arrested the 61-year-old suspect inside the mall.