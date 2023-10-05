WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man and woman have been arrested after their infant was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening in Salina.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 300 block of N Penn. When EMS and police arrived, they found a 10-month-old child alive but unconscious inside the home.

EMS took the child to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Salina police obtained a search warrant for the home after they said it was determined the child may have come into contact with drugs in the home.

Inside the house, police say they found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. The child’s parents were booked into the Saline County Jail on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The child has been placed in police protective custody.

It is KSN News policy not to identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a felony crime.