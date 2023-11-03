WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was sentenced in connection to an incident where a man was shot and killed in 2021.

Michael Swinney was found not guilty by a jury of second-degree murder, but was found guilty of one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

For that conviction, he was sentenced to 23 months in prison on Friday.

The incident happened in March 2021. Police said it happened just west of Hoover and 21st Street in a backyard. Investigators said there was a small gathering when Kalese was allegedly shot by 41-year-old Michael Swinney in the backyard after a fight.

Kalese was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Swinney has previous felony convictions and on parole with the Kansas Department of Corrections.