WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Parsons man has been indicted in federal court in Wichita for drug trafficking.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kansas says a federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment charging 44-year-old Tremayne M. Darkis with 55 criminal counts. They include the following:
- one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,
- one count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering,
- 49 counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime,
- one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
- one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,
- one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and
- one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in or near a school.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kansas. No other details were released.