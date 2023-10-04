WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Parsons man has been indicted in federal court in Wichita for drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kansas says a federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment charging 44-year-old Tremayne M. Darkis with 55 criminal counts. They include the following:

one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,

one count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering,

49 counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime,

one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,

one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and

one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in or near a school.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kansas. No other details were released.