WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita says two dreidel holiday lights have been stolen from its holiday light display.

The dreidels and a large menorah were added to the downtown light display last year. They are traditional symbols of Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday.

The City of Wichita sent out a social media post announcing the theft and asking for information about the stolen property.

If you can help with the case, call Wichita Police larceny at 316-268-4136.