Wichita police: 2 arrested in North Broadway narcotics search

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two people have been arrested after a search warrant was issued in a narcotics search. It started around 9:30 Thursday morning in the 900 block of North Broadway.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police Department went to the area to serve a warrant for narcotics, specifically fentanyl.

Police arrested one suspect, but another suspect attempted to escape from the balcony and retreated back inside where he barricaded himself. Police were able to negotiate with the suspect. He turned himself in.

