Pawnee County man accused of child sex crimes makes first court appearance

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old Pawnee County man accused of child sex crimes made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Justin Hammond (Courtesy: Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

Justin W. Hammond appeared via Zoom. He was charged with eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child on July 10 by the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in the county between July 8, 2018, and December 15, 2018.

The judge advised Hammond of charges and possible penalties. If convicted, he faces between 59 months and 247 months in custody and would be required to register as a sex offender.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation following a referral by the Pawnee County Sheriff.

