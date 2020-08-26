Pawnee County man accused of child sex crimes makes first court appearance

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old Pawnee County man accused of child sex crimes made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Justin Hammond (Courtesy: Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

Justin W. Hammond appeared via Zoom. He was charged with eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child on July 10 by the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in the county between July 8, 2018, and December 15, 2018.

The judge advised Hammond of charges and possible penalties. If convicted, he faces between 59 months and 247 months in custody and would be required to register as a sex offender.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation following a referral by the Pawnee County Sheriff.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories