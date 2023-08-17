GOODLAND, Kan. (KNSW) — A person was arrested Wednesday evening after shooting a gun inside their home and refusing commands from the Goodland Police Department.

According to the GPD, officers responded at 5:50 p.m. to the report of shots fired in the 800 block of Harrison.

While on the scene, officers reported hearing active shooting coming from inside the home. The suspect refused commands to exit the home.

The GPD says residents in the area were evacuated, and the area was secured to ensure public safety.

This included Northwest Kansas Technical College, just a few blocks south of the situation.

“This is Northwest Kansas Technical College, we have been advised of an POLICE incident occurring north of campus that does not involve campus property or students, but we are requesting that you avoid the area and stay away from the police barricades,” NKTC said on its Facebook page.

According to the GPD, the situation was resolved at 7:32 p.m. with the arrest of the individual.

No injuries were reported.

The GPD says no further information will be released at this time. They did not ID the suspect.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Sherman County Communications, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.