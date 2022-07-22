WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone has been trying to break into ATMs in east Wichita. Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County hopes someone will recognize the person and call it in.
Crime Stoppers released a surveillance video of one of the attempts. It happened around 4 a.m. on June 16 in the 4100 block of East Harry.
The video shows a person using a pry bar to try to get access to the money. They did not get any money, but they caused a lot of damage to the machine.
The same person tried at three other places:
- 2000 block of N. Webb, 1:30 a.m. on June 15
- 11000 block of E. Harry, around 2 a.m. on June 16
- 4800 block of E. Douglas, around 3 a.m. on June 16
Police say the suspect has been seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with matching Nike sweats, black shoes, and a black mask. In addition, the person uses a long blue pry bar, wears a red drawstring backpack, and has a tattoo on the left forearm.
The suspect has been spotted driving a newer model silver Toyota Tacoma quad-cab pickup truck.
If you recognize the person in the video or have information on any crime in Sedgwick County, you could get a reward by submitting a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
- Call 316-267-2111
- Submit a tip online at stopcrime316.com
If your tip leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could get up to $2,500.