WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in his 30s received critical head injuries following an argument and fight with shots fired in east Wichita Tuesday evening. It happened outside of a hotel in the 7300 block of E. Kellogg Drive.

Wichita Police Department officer Lee Eisenbise said evidence of a shooting was found, a shell casing, but the man was not shot. He also said person of interest has been detained, and the two are not believed to be known to each other. Eisenbise added that witnesses reported there may have been two suspects.

“One of the individuals may have been picked up, but at this point, we’re still investigating whether the person we have detained may have been the owner of that vehicle, so we’re not certain,” said Eisenbise.

Eisenbise is asking anyone who may have seen anything to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.