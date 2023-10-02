WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon.

According to the Wichita Police Department, around 3:20 p.m., they received a call for the report of a shooting in the 400 block of N. Broadway.

Officers located a man in his late teens to early 20s in the driver’s seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken in critical condition to a local hospital.

According to Chief of Police Joe Sullivan, a preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting happened inside the car.

“People fled from that vehicle, and we believe them to be our suspects, preliminary,” said Sullivan.

Wichita Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Rebolledo says there were a lot of witnesses.

“We do have a lot of witnesses. This area, as you guys can see, is busy. So we are trying to sort out all the statements,” said Rebellodo.

Sullivan said there is no ongoing threat to the public.