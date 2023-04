WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms that one person is in critical condition following a stabbing in northeast Wichita Saturday morning.

According to dispatch, the stabbing occurred in the 1500 block of N Volutsia. This is near the intersection of 13th Street and Hillside Street.

Reports came in before 7 a.m.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.