WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old Wichita man who was being sought as a person of interest in connection to a fatal shooting has been located.

Records show the 43-year-old was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 5:15 p.m. Monday. He is being held without bond on charges of second-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon.

The man was being sought in connection to the Feb. 21 fatal shooting of a 50-year-old Santa Cruz, CA. man. According to police, officers were called just after 5 pm for the report of a fight between two men with shots fired at a motel in the 5700 block of West Kellogg Drive.

EMS and police officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

KSN News is not identifying the suspect until he has been formally charged with a crime.