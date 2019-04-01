Crime

Person of interest in 17-year-old's killing located

Posted: Apr 01, 2019 08:42 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 01, 2019 08:57 AM CDT

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have located a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in suburban Kansas City.

Police in Olathe say the person of interest is 18. He was contacted Sunday as part of the investigation into the death of Rowan Padgett, of Overland Park, who was found dead Friday on a driveway. Officials wouldn't say if the person of interest was taken into custody or if he is a suspect in the case. No charges have been filed.

Counselors will be available for students Monday at two Olathe schools where Padgett was a student.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center