Person of interest in Medicine Lodge homicide case now in custody in Montana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have located the person of interest they have been searching for, who is believed connected to the homicide of 61-year-old Joyce Foulkrod.

On July 27, Foulkrod was found dead in her home on Whitney Lane in Medicine Lodge.

The KBI said Clinton W. Rogers, 34, was located on Tuesday in Glendive, Montana. He was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10:30 p.m. on a warrant for theft out of Kingman County. He is currently being held in the Dawson County Jail.

KBI agents are traveling to Montana where they will question Rogers. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

