WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have identified a person of interest in connection to a homicide that happened Tuesday at a west Wichita motel.

Police are trying to locate 43-year-old Larry Powell. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 217 pounds.

On Tuesday, a 50-year-old Santa Cruz, California. man was shot in the chest around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at a motel in the 5700 block of West Kellogg Drive. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Powell was seen leaving the area in the green minivan (pictured below) with a 60-day temporary tag.

Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

If you spot Powell or the van, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or online by clicking here.