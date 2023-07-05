BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting victim in Butler County has been rushed to a hospital. Dispatchers say the shooting may be connected to an incident in the 4900 block of N. Webb Road, where a person died.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Webb Road from 45th Street North to Kansas Highway 254 as officers investigate what happened.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning near K-254 and Shumway Road, west of El Dorado. Butler County dispatchers say the victim called 911 and said they had been shot. The person has potentially critical injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, something happened on North Webb Road. First responders arrived and said the person was not breathing. They then announced the person had died.

A Butler County Sheriff’s Office vehicle blocks access to a shooting scene near K-254 and Shumway Road on July 5, 2023. (KSN Photo)

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

KSN News has crews at both scenes. We will update this story as more information becomes available.