Person shot in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been shot in south Wichita.

The shooting took place in the 1700 block of South Dodge.

According to Wichita police, they received a call about a shooting just after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police say they found a person who had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is conducting an investigation regarding the shooting. They were able to interview the person who was shot.

