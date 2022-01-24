Person shot in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been shot in south Wichita.

The shooting took place in the 1700 block of South Dodge.

According to Wichita police, they received a call about a shooting just after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police say they found a person who had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is conducting an investigation regarding the shooting. They were able to interview the person who was shot.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

