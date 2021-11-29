Wichita teen, 13, critically injured in accidental shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local juvenile, 13, has been shot in what Wichita police are calling an accidental shooting.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in southwest Wichita near the intersection of Seneca and MacArthur.

“I think we’re looking at it as probably an accidental until obviously, we know for sure, we still got questions that need to be answered,” said Sergeant Clayton Schuler of the Wichita Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers and crime scene investigators worked late into the night Monday to come up with answers, interviewing at least two people who were at the home at the time of the shooting.

Officers say since this appears to be an accident, they offered a reminder about gun safety.

“But we definitely want to make sure that any guns we own in our homes are definitely locked away,” said Sgt. Schuler.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.