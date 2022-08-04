WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning.

The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the passenger in the car threw a mortar shell out the window, starting a grass fire on the park’s west side.

The Wichita Fire Department arrived and kept the fire from spreading very far.

Police ask that if you recognize the vehicle or have any information about the crime, you call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111. You can also submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.