Person with gunshot found at QuikTrip on S. Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a person was found shot.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the QuikTrip at Harry and Seneca.

Police say a person was shot in a vehicle in the parking lot. The victim went into the store for help.

Officers have been searching the parking lot for evidence.

