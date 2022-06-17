TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Attorney General’s Office announced they reached a settlement with pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt, resolving a lawsuit alleging Medicaid fraud involving the underpayment of Medicaid drug rebates.

According to a news release, the settlement will recover $1.28 million for Kansans. The settlement involved all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the federal government.

The lawsuit alleges that from Jan. 1, 2013, to June 30, 2020, knowingly underpaid Medicaid rebates due for its drug “Acthar.”

“Under the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program, when a manufacturer increases the price of a drug faster than the rate of inflation, it must pay the Medicaid program a per-unit rebate of the difference between the drug’s current price and the price of the drug if its price had gone up at the general rate of inflation since 1990 or the year the drug first came to market, whichever is later,” The news release says.

The government claimed that Mallinckrodt, along with its predecessor Questcor, paid rebates in 2013 as if Acthar were a new drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and not a drug that has been on the market since 1952.

The government specifically said that Acthar’s price had risen to over $28,000 per vial by 2013, and by ignoring all pre-2013 price increases, Mallinckrodt “significantly” lowered Medicaid rebate payments for the drug.

Mallinckrodt admitted that Acthar was not a new drug as of 2013 but rather was approved by the FDA and marketed prior to 1990. Mallinckrodt agreed to correct Acthar’s base date AMP and that it will not change the date in the future.

The lawsuit was originally filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. The settlement, which is based on Mallinckrodt’s financial condition, required final approval of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, which approved the settlement on March 2, 2022.