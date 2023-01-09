WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the two people injured in a shooting near 22nd Street North and Piatt last Thursday has died. The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested the second shooting victim as the alleged suspect in the killing.

According to the WPD, 43-year-old Mareo Dupree was in a home in the 2300 block of North Piatt when a 47-year-old man started driving down the block and shooting at a home. Dupree was hit and died later at a hospital.

Investigators say the incident started as a feud over a drug debt between the shooter and someone in that home.

Police say the man drove by the home a couple of times, allegedly firing at the house. At some point, police say a 30-year-old man from the home was outside and allegedly exchanged gunfire with the man in the car. Police say the man in the car was hit in the upper body.

The man in the car went to a Wichita hospital to be treated. Police arrested him Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Dupree.

Police also arrested the 30-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated battery.

KSN News does not name suspects until they have been charged. Police expect to present the case to the district attorney’s office for charges in the next few weeks.

KSN asked police how many people were in the home at the time of the shooting. A WPD spokesperson said a few, but it’s still under investigation.

Police say a third person had a minor injury because of gunshots that hit other homes in the neighborhood. The spokesperson said the person did not require medical treatment.