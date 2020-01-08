Pitchman from local car commercial arrested on suspected drug possession

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christian Wirtz, 37, a familiar face who appeared in Super Car Guys commercials on local television outlets, has been arrested on suspicion of multiple drug possession crimes.

On Tuesday, Wichita Police Department officers served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 200 block of North Summitlawn. Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said the arrest came after officers served a search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

WPD reports say they found a pound of methamphetamine, two ounces of heroin, narcotic pills, a mushroom grow operation, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns inside the home.

The investigation currently is ongoing and awaiting formal charges.

