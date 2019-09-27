Pittsburg man sentenced to 27 years for producing child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 41-year-old southeast Kansas man was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in Federal prison for producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Michael Paul Murphy, Pittsburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

In his plea, Murphy admitted using an iPhone to surreptitiously record minor victims in various stages of undress. He edited the recordings to focus on the victims’ genitals. He emailed the images to his workplace.

