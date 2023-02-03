WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Pittsburg man was arrested Thursday after police say they found marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop.

A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department (PPD) says officers were on a routine patrol when they saw a Dodge pickup fail to stop at a red light. A traffic stop was initiated, and a 25-year-old man exited the vehicle and quickly began to walk away.

Officers say they told the man to stop, and he complied. They detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, so they detained the man and the passenger of the vehicle — a 52-year-old man — while they searched the vehicle.

During the search, police say they located a loaded 9 mm handgun, a white powder believed to be cocaine, a duffel bag containing marijuana, and a box of what they believe to be THC concentrate.

Later, officers said the total weight of the marijuana was estimated at approximately 10.5 pounds, the weight of the suspected cocaine was less than one pound, and the weight of the suspected THC concentrate was approximately 1.6 pounds.

Both men were taken into custody, and the 52-year-old passenger was later released. The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of various drug charges and was taken to jail in Crawford County. He is currently being held without bond, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.