Pittsburg police investigating shooting death of teen

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Pittsburg said a teenager was shot to death Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Broadway. She has been identified as 18-year-old Jase Elizabeth Delich.

A caller reported finding her apartment door open and found her lying on the floor. Police and EMS responded and pronounced Delich dead.

Pittsburg police said they arrested a 23-year-old suspect early Sunday at 16th Street and Joplin after reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. He has been identified as 23-year-old Bri’yon Ezra Baker, of Tennessee.

Baker was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and if you have additional information contact them at 620-231-1700 or 620-231-TIPS.