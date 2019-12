STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Plainville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

A Rooks County jury found 37-year-old Alifonso Eduardo Garcia guilty of one count of first degree premeditated murder in connection with the March 2018 death of his wife, Alexis D. Garcia.

A judge will sentence Garcia in Jan. 17, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office and the Plainville Police Department.

