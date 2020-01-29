1  of  2
Plainville man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

by: KSN News

Alifonso Eduardo Garcia

STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 37-year-old Plainville man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 50 years for murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. 

Alifonso Eduardo Garcia was sentenced Wednesday in Rooks County District Court by Judge Blake A. Bittel.

A jury found Garcia guilty in December of one count of first degree premeditated murder in connection with the March 2018 death of Alexis D. Garcia.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office and the Plainville Police Department. Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme and Assistant Attorney General Will Manly of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.  

