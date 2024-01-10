ROCHESTER, Minn. (KSNW) — The man charged in the poisoning death of his wife is facing new charges in the case.

On Aug. 16, 32-year-old Betty Bowman, a Wichita native and pharmacist at the Mayo Clinic, was admitted to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, with severe gastrointestinal distress and dehydration – similar to food poisoning. She died on Aug. 20.

Her husband, Connor Bowman, a doctor and poisoning specialist, was arrested in October in connection to her death. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Court documents state that an autopsy showed Betty had a lethal level of colchicine, a drug used to treat gout in her system at the time of her death. Detectives would later obtain a search warrant for a laptop used by Connor that showed he had allegedly searched websites for liquid colchicine, including sites to purchase the drug. According to court documents, he also conducted lethality searches, tracking packages, internet history, and whether it could be used in court.

A grand jury in Minnesota has amended those charges to first-degree premeditated murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16.

A GoFundMe to raise money to assist Betty’s mother with expenses related to her daughter’s death remains active.