Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Kansas City, Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a person has been killed and another has been injured in a shooting.

Police say the shooting happened minutes before 1 a.m. Tuesday on South 11th Street.

Officers called to the scene found a male in his late teens lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Nearly six hours later, police were called about a second shooting victim in the area and found the body of another male teen in an alley.

Police say he had been shot.

The names of the victims have not been released, and no arrests have been reported.

