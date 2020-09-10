Wichita police: 11 arrested in ongoing gambling investigations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 11 people over the past three weeks on allegations of commercial gambling.
In a news release, police said they received multiple citizen complaints of illegal gambling at multiple locations throughout the city. The department’s Vice Investigations Section began proactive enforcement operations at locations that were allowing gambling on the premises.
The investigations led to multiple arrests. The following were booked on suspicion of commercial gambling.
- 49-year-old Arlando Trotter
- 55-year-old William Borboa
- 42-year-old James Bradford
- 54-year-old Valerie Henry
- 44-year-old Theraesa Ponds
- 33-year-old Antoine White
- 59-year-old Virgil Vaughn
- 56-year-old Volonda Trotter
- 45-year-old Kenneth Porter
- 49-year-old Lewis Iverson
- 61-year-old Artis Washington
The department said they seized firearms, cash, and gambling devices as part of these investigations.
Police said the cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
