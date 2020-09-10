Wichita police: 11 arrested in ongoing gambling investigations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 11 people over the past three weeks on allegations of commercial gambling.

In a news release, police said they received multiple citizen complaints of illegal gambling at multiple locations throughout the city. The department’s Vice Investigations Section began proactive enforcement operations at locations that were allowing gambling on the premises.

The investigations led to multiple arrests. The following were booked on suspicion of commercial gambling.

49-year-old Arlando Trotter

55-year-old William Borboa

42-year-old James Bradford

54-year-old Valerie Henry

44-year-old Theraesa Ponds

33-year-old Antoine White

59-year-old Virgil Vaughn

56-year-old Volonda Trotter

45-year-old Kenneth Porter

49-year-old Lewis Iverson

61-year-old Artis Washington

The department said they seized firearms, cash, and gambling devices as part of these investigations.

Police said the cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: