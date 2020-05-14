Police: 14-year-old boy arrested for burglary after entering sleeping family’s home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of aggravated burglary and theft.

Last week, officers responded to a burglary at a home in the 1200 block of North Harding. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 32-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages 16 and 2. One daughter reported waking up to an unknown person inside the home. The suspect then fled from the home on foot.

The mother provided investigators with surveillance video from inside the home, which showed the 14-year-old boy roaming for several minutes before leaving. Police asked for the community’s help in identifying the suspect, and after receiving a tip, the boy was identified and arrested.

The investigation revealed that the 14-year-old boy entered the home through an unlocked door and stole a tool. The 14-year-old boy then ran from the home after the 16-year-old girl woke up.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

