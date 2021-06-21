Police: 16 arrests made in Wichita human trafficking operation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said 16 people were arrested in connection to an anti-human trafficking initiative sponsored by Homeland Security Investigations called “Operation Archangel”.

The arrests occurred June 17 through June 18. The first buyers of sex were arrested in the South Broadway area, and other arrests occurred at a local hotel.

Wichita police said in total, 11 buyers, one aggravated human trafficker, two promoters, one companion and one sex worker were arrested and booked for various charges.

One victim was recovered and four potential victims were diverted from the criminal justice system and connected to services.

The police department said the Department of Homeland Security, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Hutchinson Police Department, the Kansas Attorney General’s office, the Department for Children and Families and ICTSOS worked together in the effort.