Police: 16-year-old boy arrested in fast food restaurant armed robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested in two robberies Monday night.

They happened between 9:40 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. at the Burger King and Arby’s on South Rock Road. During both robberies, employees reported a suspect wearing a clown mask and holding a knife. In the last robbery at Arby’s, the suspect got away with some money. A witness reported the suspect leaving in silver Chevy Impala.

Police located the Impala in the area of the robbery, and a 16-year-old boy and an unknown male fled on foot. Officers located and arrested the teen. The other male was not located. The Impala was reported stolen from Derby.

Police said there were no injuries in either robbery.

The teen was booked on two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Police said the teen had previously been arrested in two aggravated robbery cases in 2019.

