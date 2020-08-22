Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Kansas City, Kansas

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said in a news release that officers responded around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven’t released his name or any details about what led up to the shooting.

No suspect was immediately taken into custody. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories