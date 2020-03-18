Police: 2 men injured in Tuesday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two men were injured in a shooting on Tuesday. It happened around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Ross Parkway and Jewett.

Police said a 19-year-old man who reported driving in the area of Ross Parkway and Jewett along with two other men when a suspect fired multiple shots.

A 44-year-old man was shot one time in his body. He was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and released. Another 19-year-old passenger also had a minor injury, and the driver was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. It is not believed to be a random incident.

If anyone has any information on this case, they can call detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 267-2111.

