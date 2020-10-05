Police: 2 vehicle burglary suspects use Facebook Marketplace for sales

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two burglary suspects used Facebook Marketplace to sell items they allegedly took from a vehicle.

Last week, officers were contacted by a 27-year-old man who reported suspects stealing tools and other property from his pick-up truck in the 12100 block of East Killenwood Court. The victim also reported that the property was being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Officers worked with the victim and located the suspects who were attempting to sell the property at a business near Pawnee and Meridian.

Police arrested 31-year-old Richard Crouch and 37-year-old Todd Webber of Wichita on suspicion of burglary and theft. Crouch faces alleged meth possession. Webber faces alleged possession of paraphernalia.

The property was returned. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office will determine charges in the case.

