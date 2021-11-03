Police: 3 residents die in separate apartments at Kansas City, Kansas complex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police say they are investigating the deaths of three people who lived in separate apartments at the same building.

The two men and a woman were found dead at the Wyandotte Towers during the last two days.

Police say the deaths are being investigated as homicides but they did not say how the residents died. Police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said officers found the first man dead on Monday.

Building management notified police on Tuesday of the other two deaths.

The Wyandotte Towers is a 15-story building with 302 units near downtown Kansas City, Kansas.

