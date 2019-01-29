Police: Accused murderer spent $200K on porn site Video

(WESH/NBC) Florida investigators believe a man killed his parents and brother after they got into an argument about hundreds of thousands of dollars that he'd sent to a Bulgarian woman through a pornographic website.

Grant Amato, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Chad Amato, 59, Margaret Ann Amato, 61 and Cody Winston Amato, 31. The victims were found with gunshot wounds in separate rooms of their Chuluota home early Friday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

According to the arrest affidavit, Grant Amato had been admitted to a south Florida rehab center for sex addiction treatment last month.

His family ordered him to go to the rehab center after they found out he'd wired more than $200,000 of their money to a woman in Bulgaria.

When Amato returned from rehab his family ordered him not to have any communication with the woman in Bulgaria, but he said he continued speaking with the woman on Twitter.

