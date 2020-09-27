Police apprehend suspect after chase and multi-vehicle crash in Southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least 4 people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred after police pursuit in southeast Wichita.

The crash happened near the intersection of Harry and Hillside. Kansas Highway Patrol near Kellogg and Washington became aware of a stolen car after running the license plate just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say they followed the suspect to an area Quick Trip when the suspect stopped for gas. When law enforcement made contact, the suspect re-entered the vehicle and fled southbound on Hillside at a high rate of speed.

Troopers pursued the suspect, calling off the chase near Lincoln and Hillside but continuing to follow. The driver of the stolen vehicle drove through a red light which caused a four-vehicle crash at the intersection.

Four people were reported with minor to moderate injury and taken to area hospitals. The suspect was also transported to the hospital in police custody.