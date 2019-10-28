Police arrest 2 suspects in northeast Wichita bank robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested two people in connection to robberies that occurred at Fidelity Bank on Bradley Fair.

Stephanie Steele (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

Police said 28-year-old Stephanie Steele and 32-year-old Joshua Coster, both from Wichita, were each arrested on suspicion of one count of aggravated robbery.

The robberies occurred Sept. 16 and Oct. 16. During both robberies, the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect indicated they had a gun. There were no injuries in either case.

Through the investigation and a Crime Stoppers tip, investigators were able to determine Steele and Coster’s involvement. They learned the two were working together.

Police said the investigation continues, and the case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: