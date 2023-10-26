MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Three Riley County men have been arrested in relation to a shooting at a Manhattan house party over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Riley County Police Department responded to calls reporting gunshots just before 3 a.m. Officers responded to find two male victims with gunshot wounds. One more male victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident.

Thursday evening, the RCPD announced that two 21-year-olds and an 18-year-old were arrested on probable cause for the following:

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder

Three counts of aggravated battery

One count of firing into an occupied dwelling

The suspects each have a bond of $1 million.

RCPD is attempting to locate an 18-year-old in connection to the shooting.

According to an RCPD social media post, the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. In an emergency, call 911. You can submit tips online.

KSN does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.