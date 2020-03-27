Police arrest 3 in west Wichita home burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested three people in connection to a home burglary.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 8800 block of West Bekemeyer. A neighbor called 911 after seeing several people breaking into a home.

Officers arrived and found a 2008 black Lincoln Towncar in the driveway with the trunk open, a broken rear window on the home, and suspects inside. Officers began giving verbal instructions for the suspects to exit the home, but they refused. Two K-9 officers arrived and two people exited the home. A K-9 entered and found a third suspect inside.

Police arrested 26-year-old Alisha Collins of Wichita on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage to property, 36-year-old Paul Jackson of Wichita on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property and an outstanding warrant, and 36-year-old Michael Crittenden of Wichita on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property, and aggravated battery-domestic violence stemming from an ongoing domestic violence investigation.

Collins has previously been arrested and convicted on a charge of identity theft. Jackson has previously been arrested and convicted on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

