Trebreh Jones (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department arrested three people early Sunday after investigating illegal narcotics.

The WPD got information Saturday about someone who was selling narcotic pills. Officers investigated and obtained a search warrant for a home in the 1900 block of S. Shiloh, near Harry and Greenwich.

Early Sunday, officers went to the home where they took 18-year-old Trebreh Jones of Wichita, 37-year-old Tanisha Evans of Wichita, and a 16-year-old boy into custody. Police say the officers found several bags with hundreds of narcotic pills, an AR pistol with no serial number, and a .22 caliber rifle.

Police booked Jones into jail on suspicion of:

Tanisha Evans (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

Possession of narcotic pills with intent to sell

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Officers booked Evans on suspicion of:

Possession of narcotic pills with intent to sell

Assault of a law enforcement officer

An outstanding warrant

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center and booked on suspicion of possession of narcotic pills with intent to sell.