WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department arrested three people early Sunday after investigating illegal narcotics.
The WPD got information Saturday about someone who was selling narcotic pills. Officers investigated and obtained a search warrant for a home in the 1900 block of S. Shiloh, near Harry and Greenwich.
Early Sunday, officers went to the home where they took 18-year-old Trebreh Jones of Wichita, 37-year-old Tanisha Evans of Wichita, and a 16-year-old boy into custody. Police say the officers found several bags with hundreds of narcotic pills, an AR pistol with no serial number, and a .22 caliber rifle.
Police booked Jones into jail on suspicion of:
- Possession of narcotic pills with intent to sell
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon
Officers booked Evans on suspicion of:
- Possession of narcotic pills with intent to sell
- Assault of a law enforcement officer
- An outstanding warrant
The 16-year-old boy was taken to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center and booked on suspicion of possession of narcotic pills with intent to sell.