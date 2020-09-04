Police arrest 3 teens after officers find stolen SUV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say they arrested three teenagers who were seen in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning.
Around 11:15 a.m., officers saw a stolen silver Chevrolet Equinox, with 5 people inside, in the parking lot of a motel in the 8300 block of East Kellogg.
Officers approached the SUV and say the 5 people got out and ran. Police caught 3 suspects after a short chase.
They say a 15-year-old boy was the driver and that he had a gun. They booked him on suspicion of auto theft, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and obstruct.
A 14 year old and a 16 year old were also booked on suspicion of obstruct.
Police release a female occupant to her guardian.
They did not find the fifth person, a male.
Police say the SUV was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 8100 block of West Havenhurst Circle.
