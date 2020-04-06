Live Now
Police arrest a 26-year-old man in connection to several Wichita burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Wichita Police arrested Tyler Cline, 26, of Wichita on three counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of theft, possession of stolen property and active warrants, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

According to the Wichita Police Department, Cline is connected to multiple burglaries and thefts in the area.

The first incident occurred Thursday on the 9000 block of East Shannon Woods Ct. just after 12 a.m. According to Police, Cline allegedly entered the home and took several of the victims’ personal items. WPD says a 43-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were inside the home during the burglary.

That same day around 2:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to a home on the 10000 block of East 19th Street North for an aggravated burglary call. The suspect allegedly entered the property and took a Honda CRV from an attached garage. Police say there were four victims inside the home during the incident, a 55-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and a 25-year-old man. The vehicle was recovered later that evening by officers on the 3000 Block of W. Douglas.

Police say Cline entered another home on the 10000 of East Windemere Ct. around 5:30 a.m. and took several personal items and tools from the garage. WPD says a 36-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were inside the home during the burglary.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the Cline in the area of Richmond and Douglas on Friday.

